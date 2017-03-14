Who Is The Black Hood On Riverdale? Here Are The Main Suspects

The CW

The Black Hood is causing all sorts of drama on Riverdale. First, he shot Fred Andrews (rude), sending poor Archiekins into a total tailspin. The spiral only intensified when Ms. Grundy was found dead, violently strangled by her cello bow. Yet another victim of the mysterious Black Hood. Then, Moose was shot while rolling on Jingle Jangle with Midge — way to kill the vibe, Black Hood — which inspired Archie to form an ill-advised neighborhood watch group with his fellow muscly and baby-oiled Bulldogs.

All that machismo only led to a street fight between the Red Circle and the Southside Serpents. Lucky for them, the only casualties were Dilton Doiley's pride and Archie's gun. R.I.P. Vigilante Archie. You were fun while you lasted.

Really, really fun.

As for the Black Hood, he's just sitting back and admiring all the chaos and paranoia he's created under the guise of a serial killer who's watched Zodiac one too many times. His cat-and-mouse game with Betty Cooper proves just as much. He says his motive is to eradicate the town with pep of "hypocrites, degenerates, and criminals" — but what if he just wanted to get Betty's attention?

Who is the Black Hood?

Here's what we know about the Black Hood Killer: He's got green eyes, he likes playing mind games (between the phone calls and the cyphers), he's got a strong moral code, he's obsessed with Betty Cooper, he may or may not have been in the Town Hall during her now-infamous speech, and he says Betty would recognize him. It may not be much, but it does narrow down the list of suspects. As for those suspects, let's take a closer look: