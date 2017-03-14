A$AP Ferg And Meek Mill’s New Video Ends With A ‘#FreeMeek’ Message

YouTube

Meek Mill’s two to four year prison sentence for a parole violation is the talk of the hip-hop world this week. As of Wednesday (November 8), Meek officially begun his sentence, but the support from his peers hasn’t wavered a bit. Following Jay-Z’s impassioned statement, as well as sympathetic messages from Rick Ross, T.I., and others, A$AP Ferg has dropped the video for his Still Striving collaboration with Meek, “Trap and a Dream.”

In it, Ferg welcomes Meek to his native Harlem, and the two casually chill atop a drop-top convertible. Eventually, they hop into the car and speed away as police sirens go off in the background. The video closes with a Moliere quote dedicated to Meek (“The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it”) and the hashtag “#FreeMeek."

Sharing the video on Twitter, A$AP Ferg wrote, “I had to put this one out to support my brother.” He further shouted out the Philadelphia rapper in a press release, saying, “Meek is my brother and will forever have my support, especially in these tough times.” He also linked to a popular Change.org petition to reconsider Meek’s sentence. The petition, titled “Somebody Save Meek Mill,” has so far amassed over 204,000 signatures.