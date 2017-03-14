Teen Mom 2 Exes: Jenelle And Her Former Flames Are Waxing Nostalgic

Jenelle is a happy newlywed, with her wedding to David just featured on the season finale of Teen Mom 2. But before Jace, Kaiser and Ensley's mama found the love of her life, she had more than a few boyfriends who appeared on the long-running MTV series -- and now, an upcoming MTV special is bringing them all back together.

Teen Mom 2: Jenelle, The Ex Files -- which will premiere on Monday following brand-new episodes of Teen Mom OG and MTV Floribama Shore -- will showcase Mrs. Eason and her former flames unlocking the filing cabinet to revisit some of the biggest moments from their tumultuous relationships. From Jace's father Andrew on their 16 and Pregnant days to her first husband Courtland Rogers, Jenelle and her past guys are reflecting on their respective romances. And let's not forget "Kieffah"...

Check out a sneak peek from the upcoming installment above, and don't miss TM2: Jenelle, The Ex Files on Monday at 11/10c!