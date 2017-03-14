808s & Dinner Plates: These Are the Best Kanye West Trademarks

Kanye West’s ambitions are bound to no man or streaming service. Earlier this week, The Blast received documents indicating that West might have an interest in creating a streaming company called “Yeezy Sound.” If you head over to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website and search for Yeezy Sound, there are four different trademarks pending that apply to everything from streaming to hardware.
The Blast and other outlets took the Yeezy Sound trademark as a competitive move inspired by Jay Z's own Tidal, but there's more to West's frequent filings with the patent office than the Ye/Hov feud and its rumored extension to streaming. West has a history of testing the limits of what people think he's capable of beyond his music, whether its inventing emoticon autocorrect or expanding his Yeezy empire by opening 200 locations — and his tendency to trademark any potential pursuit reflects this.
One thing you quickly realize about Kanye is that he files a lot of trademarks, but rarely do they ever go anywhere: It’s almost as if Kanye wakes up, has an idea, and immediately calls his lawyers to get the process going no matter what. Here's a list of some of the best (and weirdest) trademarks West has filed.
All Of The Highlights(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)
In 2009, Mascotte Holdings filed a trademark for what was assumedly intended for Yeezy-branded cosmetics. The trademark covered various makeup products, such as concealers, blushers, eye makeup, and mascara. While that trademark is now dead, TMZ reported earlier this year that West was pursuing a cosmetics line named after his deceased mother, Donda. The filing for Donda cosmetics is still in process, so save your money for that Dropout bear palette.
Put Your Diamonds In The Sky If You Feel The Vibe(Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)
In 2009, a Yeezy trademark for various forms of jewelry was placed, and that one's DOA, too — but a trademark for jewelry under Donda's name is still active. West’s jewelry line was written up in Vogue, so this is very much so a current enterprise.
IKEANYE
Making the trek to IKEA is a grueling experience — the weird blue bags, potential spottings of fur coat-wearing monkeys, screaming children and unfulfilled marriages getting between you and those amazing meatballs in the cafeteria, etc. If there's one person who seems to like this experience, it's West, and his affinity for it is well-documented.
In a BBC Radio 1 interview, Kanye made his intentions with the Swedish lifestyle brand known: “I have to work with IKEA — make furniture for interior design, for architecture," he said. "Yo IKEA, allow Kanye to create, allow him to make this thing because you know what, I want a bed that he makes, I want a chair that he makes." While his wish to design for IKEA hasn't come true yet, here's hoping a trademark filing for independent Donda furniture might still be on the way.
The New Workout Plan
In 2004, Kanye told fans that if we popped in the Kanye West Get Right for the Summer workout tape, we could get us a rapper, NBA player, or at least a dude with a car. (Sadly, I have zero of those things, but one can always hope.) Fast-forward to 2012, and a Donda trademark was filed for products like “dietetic food and substances” and “pharmaceuticals for use in weight loss.” The trademark is sadly abandoned, but maybe West will give us the Get Right for the Summer Vol. 2 to help us shed the winter weight in a couple of months.
Winner, Winner Yeezy DinnerJames Devaney / Contributor
Going through this list of Yeezy or Yeezy-adjacent trademarks, you quickly learn how vast and expansive they are. One Yeezy trademark in 2009 pertains to items like dinnerware, non-metal piggy banks, and brushes for basting meat. Would I buy all of these products if they had the word “Yeezy” on them? Absolutely. Yelling at future children “DON'T YOU MESS UP MY GOOD YEEZY CHINA!" is the reality we all deserve.