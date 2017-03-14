808s & Dinner Plates: These Are the Best Kanye West Trademarks

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kanye West’s ambitions are bound to no man or streaming service. Earlier this week, The Blast received documents indicating that West might have an interest in creating a streaming company called “Yeezy Sound.” If you head over to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website and search for Yeezy Sound, there are four different trademarks pending that apply to everything from streaming to hardware.

The Blast and other outlets took the Yeezy Sound trademark as a competitive move inspired by Jay Z's own Tidal, but there's more to West's frequent filings with the patent office than the Ye/Hov feud and its rumored extension to streaming. West has a history of testing the limits of what people think he's capable of beyond his music, whether its inventing emoticon autocorrect or expanding his Yeezy empire by opening 200 locations — and his tendency to trademark any potential pursuit reflects this.

One thing you quickly realize about Kanye is that he files a lot of trademarks, but rarely do they ever go anywhere: It’s almost as if Kanye wakes up, has an idea, and immediately calls his lawyers to get the process going no matter what. Here's a list of some of the best (and weirdest) trademarks West has filed.