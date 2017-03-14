[Spoiler] Is The First Perfect Match On Are You The One? Season 6

Get that honeymoon suite ready — Tyler and Nicole are moving in!

The two Are You The One? lovebirds have been quietly building their connection for awhile -- and during tonight's brand-new episode, they finally got the opportunity to put their love to the test. And they passed! You know, after the group's collective eight weeks of Truth Booth failures.

We honestly weren't too surprised by this revelation, because the secret to finding your PM is relatively simple. Says Nicole, "Tyler is not typically what I would go for, but he's more of what I need." BAM.

So what, exactly, does she need? A guy who will call her on her crap and feed her chocolate strawberries (enter Tyler). Her new better half, meanwhile, needs someone to protect him from whatever lurks in haunted houses (heyyy, Nicole).

And now that the New Orleans cast is "dangerously close to the end" with only one week left, there's no escaping the fact that they still have a long way to go. According to the king of statistics, Keith, they previously had a 1 in 40 million chance of winning the cash prize, and now thanks to the latest TB win, they have a 1 in 3.6 million shot.

With a few confirmed no-matches still flitting around (*cough* Keith and Alexis), their chance of nailing 11 light beams seems pretty slim. Do you think they can pull it off? Take our poll below, comment with your thoughts, and find out on the season finale next Wednesday at 10/9c.