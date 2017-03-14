Niall Horan Embraced The Twang For His First Country Performance With Maren Morris

John Shearer/WireImage

Niall Horan and Maren Morris performed their duet, "Seeing Blind," for the first time at the CMAs last night (November 8). If the huge smile plastered across his face is any indication, he's definitely enjoying any given opportunity to get a little bit country.

The duet — which is one of the tracks off Horan's debut solo album, Flicker — made for one of the more pop-leaning parts of the awards ceremony, which serves as the Country Music Association's biggest celebration of the year.

Morris is hitting the road with Horan in North America for the summer of 2018, so consider this a sneak preview for what'll surely be one of the best moments of their trek (and one they hopefully make happen on a nightly basis!). Check out a snippet of Horan and Morris belting "Seeing Blind" out above.