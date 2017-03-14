The Stranger Things Kids/James Corden Motown Cover Band Should Tour TBH

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

The Stranger Things kids are really good at battling supernatural forces, riding bikes, and showing up to middle school dances in style — BUT DID YOU KNOW THEY CAN SING?!

Well, they can! And they did so with the help of James Corden for a goofy short from The Late Late Show that imagines what it'd be like if Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and the Late Late Show host were all in a Motown cover band together.

Right off the bat, Wolfhard explains why Corden, a grown man, would be interested in collaborating with a bunch of teenagers in the first place: "Some people thought it was weird that James hung out with us because he's an adult, but we actually went to school with him. He was actually held back a couple of years, but we were in the same grade."

According to this alternative history, the group — called the Upside Downs, naturally — is what served as their big break, in that it got the boys noticed by Netflix and prompted an invitation for their Stranger Things auditions. Everyone but Corden was cast, and the rest is (fake) history.

Fast-forward a couple of seconds and you're looking at one of the most squee-worthy performances of Jackson 5, Temptations, and Four Tops classics we've seen in recent memory. It's delightful, but be forewarned that you'll be hitting replay on this for the next hour or so.