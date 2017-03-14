Watch Taylor Swift's Reaction To Winning Her First CMA Award In Four Years

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift circa 2017 is solidly a pop artist, as a quick listen to any of her Reputation singles will easily reveal. But her roots lie in country. In fact, between 2007 and 2013, Swift won 11 Country Music Association Awards and was nominated for 14 more. Add in some Grammys, CMT Music Awards, and a handful of other country-affiliated accolades and the picture becomes clearer.

And on Wednesday night (November 8), Swift picked up one more, her first in four years: a CMA Award for Song of the Year for writing Little Big Town's "Better Man."

Swift, who's set to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend, tweeted out a video of herself reacting to the win by mostly making a face of utter bewilderment.

Her last CMA win was in 2013 for her Keith Urban and and Tim McGraw collaboration, "Highway Don't Care," which took home both Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. Swift has taken home some other country awards in the meantime, including the Academy of Country Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Milestone Award in 2015.

At last November's CMAs, Swift showed up to present the Entertainer of the Year award to Garth Brooks, who also took home the top prize this year. The 2016 show also featured Beyoncé teaming up with the Dixie Chicks to become the supergroup of your dreams and perform "Daddy Lessons."

Watch the video for "Better Man" and soak in its gorgeous, Fleetwood Mac-recalling harmonies below. Oh yeah, and Swift's Reputation drops on Friday, Nov. 10. Get ready!