A New Eminem Song Seems Imminent And Here’s Proof

We are in the midst of Slim Shady season. On Wednesday afternoon (November 8), Eminem took to Twitter to tease what looks like the title of his first single since 2013. Scrawled on a piece of prescription paper are the phrases "Walk on Water" and "Take as needed."

The doctor's note also leads to a phone number and website — 1-833-2GET-REV and www.askaboutrevival.com — which are both presumably promotional cogs in the corporate march that is an Eminem album release.

All clues are pointing to Revival being the next part of an album trilogy that started with Relapse and Recovery. Fans were first treated to hints about the project in an October Instagram post from Em's longtime manager and current CEO/President of Def Jam Recordings, Paul Rosenberg.

On November 18th, Eminem will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. It might make sense that the Detroit rapper drops his new song (presumably titled "Walk on Water") sooner rather than later, so fans can digest it before he performs it live for the first time. Than again, Eminem has never been one to follow doctor's orders.