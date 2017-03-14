Teen Mom OG's Ryan Edwards Is Married

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer said "I do" in a small ceremony during the most recent season finale of Teen Mom OG -- but the lovebirds just tied the knot (again) on their official wedding day.

Bentley's dad and his lady love were married on Saturday, November 18, according to E! News. The newlyweds began dating in May 2016, and Ryan popped the question (with the TMOG cameras rolling) the following December (you can relive the proposal in the video below).

While the two always planned to be joined in holy matrimony in November 2017, they had decided to fast-track becoming husband and wife to help Ryan legalize his rights to son Bentley. Only their parents (and the crew of the long-running series) were aware they were taking this relationship step.

"He just wants that written on paper, and I'm all for that," the bride-to-be explained to producer Jeni just before donning her gown. "The lawyer thinks it will be better if we are legally married before the custody is all worked out."

Fast-forward to the present -- and it's the couple's planned wedding day. Be sure to offer your sincere well wishes to Mr. and Mrs. Edwards in the comments, and don't miss the two -- as well as Maci and her family -- when they return to Teen Mom OG on Monday, November 27 at 9/8c! In the meantime, check out the following preview of what's to come when the brand-new episodes debut: