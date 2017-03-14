Nick Cannon's New Wild 'N Out Special Is Honoring...Nick Cannon

There would be no Wild 'N Out without Nick Cannon. And what better way to celebrate the unique creator and host with a special dedicated to his legacy on the long-running series?

Wild ‘N Out’s Nick’s 9 Nicest Moments -- airing this Thursday right before the Season 10 premiere -- will feature the multi-faceted entertainer picking his favorite incidents from the hit MTV series featuring...himself. You know, the moments he’s cut down guests and eviscerated cast members. Like the sneak peek below, which features Nick taking quite the jab at Tyga.

What did Nick have to say about the rapper's former girlfriend Kylie Jenner? And how did Nick's WNO crew react? Watch the clip above to find out, don't miss the special highlighting Nick at 10:30/9:30 and catch the series' season premiere featuring guests Desiigner and Serayah at 11/10c!