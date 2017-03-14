Britney Spears's Instagram-Famous Painting Just Fetched $10,000

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

When Britney Spears decided to get her Picasso on and paint on one sunny afternoon, she probably had no idea that the artwork would wind up on the auction block — and that it would fetch a hefty sum to help out those in need.

Last month, Spears posted a video that showed her breezily brushing some flowers and swirls on a canvas in her green, lush, and romantic backyard on an afternoon off.

But visitors to Brit's mansion won't find the painting hanging on her walls, as the creation was donated to a Vegas Cares fundraiser for victims of the Route 91 Festival shooting.

The piece was such a desirable item at the benefit auction that the man hosting it — Robin Leach, of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous fame — bid on the painting himself to the tune of $10,000.

In a video that played at the benefit concert and auction at the Venetian on November 5, Spears explained the inspiration for her painting and her motivation to contribute it to the cause: "The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it's in that spirit that we move forward."