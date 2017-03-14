Drake Is Taking A Break From Music To Work On Film

(Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

To an entire generation, Drake will forever be “Champagne Papi,” the streaming behemoth at the center of the hip-hop zeitgeist for eight years. But to a select few, the real Drizzy is the wheelchair-bound soap opera star who rolled into our prepubescent hearts.

At this point, Drake’s ascension from B-list child actor to the most successful rapper in the world is a story etched into the finest Toronto marble. So it makes sense the question looming over his career is when he will make his inevitable return to the screen.

In a new The Hollywood Reporter feature, Drake started laying breadcrumbs for his long-term strategy. The most interesting tidbit from the interview is the More Life rapper’s numerous partnerships, like one with film studio A24, which produced critically acclaimed movies such as Moonlight and The Florida Project. Noah Sacco, the production head at A24 stated, “When we spoke with them, they articulated their passion for shepherding new voices. We look at what they've achieved in the music industry. And it made a lot of sense to us.”

Drake is also partnering with the founder and CEO of Anonymous Content (Mr. Robot, True Detective) for a mysterious TV series. While the interview didn’t give any information on whether Aubrey will star or direct any of these projects, Drake did reveal he plans “to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films. Music's always there."

Later in the interview Drake’s manager and business partner Adel “Future” Nur admits the two avoided working with disgraced movie executive, Harvey Weinstein. “I vetted him with five people,” says Future. “And got bad feedback about working with him.”

Where Drake goes next is anyone's guess, but hopefully his film plans can fit in a Degrassi reunion or two.