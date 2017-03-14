Rob Dyrdek Has All Sorts Of Amazingness Up His Sleeve

Rob Dyrdek's Instagram

Rob Dyrdek has been at the helm of a bunch of iconic MTV programming -- including Ridiculousness, Fantasy Factory and Rob and Big. And now we can add another show to the special list.

Amazingness -- set to begin on December 8 -- is an irreverent and hilarious competition series which features the pro skateboarder (who serves as host and executive producer) introducing the world to the most ridiculously talented young people around.

“Working together again, my production company Superjacket and MTV have created a perfect complement to Ridiculousness, Dyrdek stated. "Amazingness is a fast-paced show that is to wins what Ridiculousness is to fails — with all the irreverent comedy and nonstop action you’d expect.”

The talent and variety-themed episodes -- featuring judges Eddie Huang, Krystal Bee and Chris “Drama” Pfaff -- will showcase an eclectic and diverse mix of amateur and viral talent competing against one another to earn the number one spot. The first act goes to the Top Spot, but every following performer has the opportunity to dethrone them. After each performance, Dyrdek and the judges will decide who stays on top and who gets dropped. The last one standing will have the “Amazingness” of a champion and walk away with $10,000 in cash. Ridiculous, right?

And speaking of, Ridiculousness' milestone Season 10 will begin the same evening, with all-new episodes featuring new categories like “Super She-roes,” “Bro-Motion,” “Truth Bombs” and “Tongue Cam." Thank Rob it's Friday!

Don't miss brand-new episodes of Ridiculousness beginning on Friday, December 8 at 10/9c -- and catch the series premiere of Amazingness at 10:30/9:30c!