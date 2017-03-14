Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

How Viola Davis Is Helping To Fight Childhood Hunger — And You Can Too

Viola Davis has never been afraid to speak out for what's right — from issues like sexual assault to the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry, and beyond. Now Davis is using her star power to focus on another worthy cause: childhood hunger.

As the Ambassador for the Hunger Is campaign, "The How to Get Away With Murder" star has spearheaded a campaign that has raised more than $20 million since 2014 to help provide meals to children all over the country who normally do not have enough to eat.

Help kids be as big and bright as they can be with the power of breakfast. Learn more about how you can help fight childhood hunger by visiting hungeris.org A post shared by @hunger_is on Aug 25, 2016 at 7:09am PDT

"The continued success of this program is not only exciting but it’s a sign of the strength our communities possess to bring about positive change," Davis said in a press release. "Too many children go without breakfast in this country, and it’s all of our duty to work toward fixing that problem."

A huge number of American children struggle with hunger every day. In fact, 1 out of every 6 children in America live in a household without consistent access to adequate food and 3 out of 4 K-8 teachers say they regularly see students come to school hungry, according to the Hunger Is campaign.

Providing these hungry kids with even just a daily breakfast can make a huge difference. For example, students who regularly start the day with a healthy breakfast have an average 17.5% increase in standardized math scores, according to Hunger Is.

Everyone can play a part in helping this worthy cause. You can get involved by finding volunteer opportunities in your community.

"I’m honored to lend my voice to this important conversation," Davis said. "My gratitude goes out to everyone who continues to donate and help spread awareness of childhood hunger in America."