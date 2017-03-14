Sophie Turner Defends The Stranger Things Cast From Fan Criticism: 'They Are Kids First'

Getty Images

Here's your daily reminder that Finn Wolfhard is 14 years old and has a right to be a kid

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard recently received some online criticism from so-called fans after a video of him not stopping to interact with a group of demanding fans outside of his hotel surfaced on social media — and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is not having it.

Turner took to social media on Monday (November 6) to defend the 14-year-old star of the Netflix phenomenon and his fellow teenage castmates from critics in a lengthy series of tweets. (Turner was 15 when the first season of Game of Thrones premiered, so she understands what it's like to grow up in the spotlight.)

"It doesn't matter if they are an actor... they are kids first," she tweeted. "Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe... Anyone anything for living their childhood dreams."

It all started after one fan posted a video of Wolfhard entering his New York City hotel, seemingly without stopping to greet the fans who had been waiting for him outside. (Which he has every right to do.) One adult woman can be heard calling him "rude" in the footage. Then, another fan retweeted the video — which has since been deleted following the backlash — and even accused the teenage Stranger Things star of being "heartless."

Actress Shannon Purser, who played Barb in the first season of Stranger Things, immediately came to Wolfhard's defense. "From one big sister to the world, don't you DARE make young actors feel guilty or indebted to you because they couldn't say hi," she tweeted.

Wolfhard's 13-year-old costar Noah Schnapp echoed Purser's sentiment, adding, "We all work so hard, and need a break sometimes."

Taking photos with fans is a personal choice. Celebrities like Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lawrence have been candid about their decision to not pose for photos with fans in public. For them, it's an opportunity to preserve some semblance of control in the otherwise crazy bubble that is Hollywood. Imagine being 14 years old while also trying to navigate that craziness.

It seems like now would be a good time to reiterate that the kids of Stranger Things are just that: kids. So chill out, and let them live!!!