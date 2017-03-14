Noam Galai/Getty Images

Sia Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands After Her Nudes Go Up For Sale

Sia has a new holiday album, aptly called Everyday Is Christmas, dropping next week, and to prepare, the singer has lately transformed her social media presence into a festive celebration of wrapping paper, bows, and everything red and green.

But late Monday (November 7), Sia posted something else entirely to both Instagram and Twitter. "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans," she wrote. "Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!"

Sia's privacy is one of her defining characteristics. She's often seen performing in large wigs or with a facial covering, and beginning with 2014's "Chandelier," she's enlisted Maddie Ziegler to be the star of six of her biggest videos.

That's why it's cool to see her taking the power back in a situation meant to victimize and objectify her. As The Guardian points out, Sia wrote a piece on fame (and its high costs) for Billboard in 2013, where she said, "If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be famous."

Here's a taste from Everyday Is Christmas to help get you in the holiday spirit.