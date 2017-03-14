Teen Mom OG Pregnancy: Amber Portwood Gets Congratulatory Messages From Her MTV Cohorts

Catelynn Lowell's Instagram

Amber Portwood's family is growing: The Teen Mom OG cast member is expecting her second child with beau Andrew Glennon! And Leah's mama -- who will be back on this network in a few weeks -- received some well wishes from her fellow MTV cohorts after she announced her life-changing news. First up, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra:

The Teen Mom 2 ladies also offered their support for Amber -- with Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer tweeting at the soon-to-be mother of two:

Be sure to write your congrats in the comments -- and stay with MTV News for more pregnancy updates. Then catch Amber and her loved ones when Teen Mom OG returns on Monday, November 27 at 9/8c (check out a first look of the upcoming season in the clip below).