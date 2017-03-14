Pharrell Recruits Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, More For New N.E.R.D. Album

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Last week, Pharrell's band N.E.R.D. swung back into view with a killer collaboration (and video) with Rihanna called "Lemon" that saw Rih rapping, "I get it how I live it / I live it how I get / Count the mothafuckin' digits."

At the time, we called for an entire rap album from Rihanna, and that is still very welcome. But until we get confirmation of such a release, we have some other good news to look forward to: a full new, reportedly pseudo self-titled album dropping from N.E.R.D., which also features Chad Hugo and Shay Haley, called No_One Ever Really Dies.

At ComplexCon over the weekend, the group debuted the songs in an advance listening party and unveiled a working tracklist boasting guest appearances from Ed Sheeran (who knows a few things about NERDiness), Kendrick Lamar, Future, and more.

Per Complex, Pharrell mentioned at the event that the Kendrick collab, "Don't Don't Do It," was inspired by the fatal September 2016 shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by police. Find the tracklist, which is reportedly not yet finalized, below.

1. "Deep Down Body Thirst"

2. "Lemon" ft. Rihanna

3. "Voilà" ft. Gucci Mane and Wale

4. "1000" ft. Future

5. "Don't Don't Do It" ft. Kendrick Lamar

6. "Kites" ft. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.

7. "ESP"

8. "Lightning Fire Magic Prayer"

9. "Rollinem 7’s" ft. André 3000

10. "Lifting You" ft. Ed Sheeran

11. "Secret Life of Tigers"

No_One Ever Really Dies is N.E.R.D.'s first album since 2010's Nothing. There's no release date yet, but when there is, we'll let you know.