Karwai Tang/WireImage + Ethan Miller/WireImage

Here's his string-accompanied take on one of the most moving singles of 2017

Liam Payne's Cover Of P!nk's 'What About Us' Is Stripped-Down And Stunning

Liam Payne's solo aesthetic is a highly danceable one, so it was a refreshing change of pace to see him switch up his normal vibe with a sensitive, heartfelt cover of one of the most rousing singles of the year — a more stripped-down move than "Strip That Down," for sure.

For BBC Music's Sounds Like Friday Night, Payne, accompanied by little more than a keys and strings, sang through "What About Us," the powerful lead single off the album that made P!nk the best-selling female artist of 2017 to date.

Payne sounds incredible, singing directly into the camera whenever he wasn't directly connecting with the first few rows of the intimate crowd. Here's hoping a few ballads that strike a similar note will wind up on that solo album of his when it eventually drops.

P!nk performed the song as a part of her Video Vanguard performance at the 2017 VMAs, and it made for an incredible finale to the medley. Check it out below.