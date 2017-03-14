C Flanigan/Getty Images + Taylor Hill/WireImage

The Jonas Brothers Took Over The Photo Booth At Joe And Sophie Turner's Engagement Bash

It's practically a rule: If you gather your loved ones to mark a massive life milestone, and there's a photo booth on the premises, your siblings are almost guaranteed to commandeer the thing and have a ton of goofy photos to show for it.

When Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas threw a party to celebrate their engagement, that's more or less exactly what Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and a bunch of fam and friends did.

The actress said yes to the performer/actor's proposal last month, and the photographic evidence from their engagement party offers plenty of goofy poses from the JoBros and their little brother, Frankie.

If these pics are any indication, the wedding and reception are sure to be total blasts as well.

Congrats once again to #Jophie! 💞💍