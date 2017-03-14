Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

The Lion King Cast Is Complete But Migos Want To Be The Hyenas Anyway

Now that the full (and ridiculously star-studded) cast for Disney's 2019 remake of The Lion King has been announced, Migos are just as excited as the rest of the world to see Donald Glover and Beyoncé reign over the Pride Lands — and they want in on the action.

Quavo hit up Disney via Twitter to throw Migos's three hats into the ring for the parts of Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed, the hyena trio that cackles throughout the majority of Scar's evil exploits. (Considering that Cheech Marin voiced the part of Banzai in the original and Cheech and the Migos dudes share a fondness for some, uh, 🌿 recreational activities 🌿, this is extremely on-brand.)

One slight hitch in an otherwise amazing plan: The hyenas have been cast, and their names have been changed, too. Florence Kasumba, Eric André, and Keegan-Michael Key will be voicing the parts of Shenzi, Azizi, and Kamari (instead of Banzai and Ed), so it's a bit too late for Migos to put in a call to their buddy (and fan) Glover, who's leading the whole ensemble as Simba.

Still, Migos fans managed to have a field day with the idea.

The Lion King cast is amazing as is, but let's just think of the possibilities of Migos performing at the 2020 Oscars and enjoy that for one beautiful, bad, and boujee moment.