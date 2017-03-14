Thor: Ragnarok Is Hurtling Towards A $100 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel Studios

You can thank Chris Hemsworth and his newly shorn locks, tons of LOL-worthy moments, and great performances from a bunch of characters you've loved for many movies now: Thor: Ragnarok is kicking intergalactic ass at the box office, and it's definitely going to cross the $100 million mark after its first few days in theaters.

Upon its $40 million opening night on November 3 (and with $14.5 million in its pocket already thanks to Thursday night previews), the third chapter in the Avenger's story out-performed both 2011's Thor (which debuted to $65.7 million) and 2013's Thor: The Dark World ($85.7 million). Considering that its international opening — which covered half the global market, and excludes China, as the film opens there this weekend — brought in $109 million, Thor: Ragnarok is on track to take over both this planet and Asgard.

Director Taika Watiti caught up with MTV News at San Diego Comic-Con, where he discussed improvisation and just how much of the movie's dialogue was off-the-cuff. (Spoiler: A LOT.)

If Thor: Ragnarok keeps up this momentum, that means it joins the ranks of the top-grossing films of 2017 so far: Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and It all broke $100 million for their premiere weekends. Considering Thor's keeping the company of a fellow Avenger, a clown that could make a meal out of your appendages, Baby Groot, Diana of Themyscira, a bunch of talking appliances, and a Disney beauty, that's an excellent club to be in, and one that shows how action-packed it's been at the movies this year.

Could Thor bounce Spidey or Diana from their spots and drive one of the top five debuts of 2017? We'll just have to see. In the meantime, get to the theater and go watch him, his hammer, and his super-heroic crew do their thing.