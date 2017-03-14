Aly & AJ’s New Song Is The Kind Of Pristine Pop We Need

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

In case you hadn’t heard, former teen queens Aly & AJ have returned after a 10-year musical hiatus. You should care about this because 1) nostalgia rules!, and 2) they’re making the kind of gorgeous pop music the world wants, needs, and deserves.

Take my word for it, or just listen to their latest release: a cool, calming ode to friendship called “I Know.” The dreamy melody, ‘80s-inspired synths, and comforting lyrics are wrapped in warmth and steeped in sentimentality. In a press release, Aly & AJ explained, “This song was written a few days after we found out an acquaintance from our past had lost his battle with cancer. After seeing such an outcry of love and support from his close friends and family we decided to write something dedicated to friendship and the commitment we are all capable of giving when someone needs us most.”

“I Know” is the follow-up to September’s equally impressive comeback single, “Take Me.” Both tracks appear on the sister duo’s upcoming EP, Ten Years, due on November 17. So, yeah, have Taylor Swift’s Reputation on rotation for a week after it arrives on the 10th, and then go ahead and dive into Aly & AJ’s pristine pop. Based on what we’ve heard so far, it’ll be worth it.