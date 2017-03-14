Jennifer Lawrence Grilled Kim Kardashian About Kanye, Dildos, And More

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images + Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence loves the Kardashians — like, really, really loves them — and her wildest dreams came true on November 2 when she interviewed Kim Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While shooting Mother!, Lawrence had a tent constructed on set that was decorated with photos of the famous family, and she binged Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes so she could cope after filming her darkest moments. That factoid got nearly as much attention as the movie did upon its release, so it's no surprise that Kris Jenner invited Jennifer over for dinner with the fam shortly thereafter. (It's also no surprise that they got totally hammered and the actress wound up butt naked in Kris's closet, but more on that below.)

What is surprising is how many super direct, brutally honest questions Jennifer asked Kim, which touched on everything from North and Saint's Halloween costumes to the suggestive shape of a KKW Beauty contour brush.

Kim was game to answer all of them, including the super personal and uncomfortable ones. Jennifer asked her if she's ever been cheated on (yup, and she found out by hacking an ex-boyfriend's voicemail); she asked her if she, uh, farts; she asked if Kanye West has ever written a song about her that she didn't know about (yup, and it's "Awesome," which he performed for her at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York); and she straight-up asked if she disses Khloé Kardashian's style on purpose (O____o).

She was direct and respectful when it came to talking about Blac Chyna, too. "You know, Dream is gonna see this one day," she replied when Jennifer brought up her brother's ex-partner. "And so I just think it's super respectful to not say anything about my niece's mom."

At one point, Kim laughs and tells Jennifer that after that family dinner, "I feel like I know you so well." Same on both counts, tbh.