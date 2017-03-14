Finn Wolfhard Does Troy Bolton's 'Bet On It' Dance Better Than Zac Efron TBH

Getty Images

Happy, Friday! Do you want to see Finn Wolfhard's Troy Bolton impersonation? Of course you do.

On Thursday (November 2), the Stranger Things star dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with his costars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp to talk about the new season of their hit Netflix series. But the conversation quickly turned to High School Musical, as it typically does. According to Wolfhard, the cast got together on Halloween night to watch a horror movie, but they ended up watching the Disney Channel movie instead. (Season 2 newbie Sadie Sink is a "very big fan" of HSM, Matarazzo said.)

"It's the scariest movie of them all!" Wolfhard joked. But this cast of crazy-talented teens didn't just simply watch High School Musical; they sang and danced along with it, too. Just watch Wolfhard reenact Zac Efron's infamous "Bet On It" dance from High School Musical 2 (around the 2:56 mark):

"The reason why I played basketball was because of Zac Efron," Wolfhard said. "It was Troy Bolton in 'Bet On It.'" Really? "Bet On It" made you think basketball was cool? That entire scene took place on a golf course! Wolfhard, that's honestly stranger than anything in Stranger Things.

But, like, we can't fault you for thinking this guy was the epitome of cool in 2006 because he totally was.