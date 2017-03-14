Is Taylor Swift's Lovestruck New Song About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

Getty

Taylor Swift is moving on with the help of someone special. In "Call It What You Want," our latest taste of Reputation, Tay is singing about a boy who loves her like she's "brand new." The crown was taken from her, she sings in the first verse, but she's better off without it. Why? She's got a baby who's "high above the whole scene" and who "[builds] fires to keep [her] warm."

Tay is clearly swooning over this lucky guy, just as she did in her last song, "Gorgeous." Though she'll never name names, fan believe she's singing about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

"I'm laughing with my lover, making forts under covers / Trust him like a brother, yeah, you know I did one thing right / Starry eyes sparkin' up my darkest night," Tay gushes in the second verse. Does anyone else feel like a third wheel while listening to this song or is that just me?

Swifties quickly connected Alwyn to these lyrics in particular: "I want to wear his initial / On a chain round my neck, chain round my neck / Not because he owns me / But 'cause he really knows me."

Tay's been spotted wearing a necklace that matches this description. (The paper airplane necklace she referenced in 1989 reportedly belongs to Harry Styles.)

I know, this is a lot of jewelry to keep track of. When Reputation finally arrives November 10, I think it's safe to say we'll have many more easter eggs to unpack.

"Love is always going to be a huge theme in what I write about, just because there are no two similar relationships," Swift told MTV News in January 2012, nine months before Red came out. "There are no two times that you feel love the same way, or hurt the same way, or rejection the same way, or frustration. It's all different, and I'm fascinated by that, as is kind of shown throughout my albums."