Teen Mom OG Split: Amber Reveals Why She Broke Up With Matt

Looks like that goodbye between Amber and Matt is for good.

During tonight's Teen Mom OG episode, the young mother opened up to co-executive producer Kiki and producer David about the straw that broke the camel's back with her ex fiancé.

"We went there to help our relationship or whatever was left of it, and it didn't go well because he lied about s**t," she calmly explained about their upcoming stint on Marriage Boot Camp, adding that she viewed Matt as "weak." "So I broke up with him one night."

While Matt wasn't on-camera to tell his side of the story, Amber explained that he is now living in Las Vegas, they are still communicating and he is "not accepting that it's over." But how is Leah handling the news?

"I talked to Leah, and Gary talked to Leah, and she's fine," Amber revealed about her eight-year-old.

Amber admitted this big change will take some getting used to, but it's clear there's a sense of relief that all of the drama is in the past.

"Now I get home, and I feel different. I can talk to anybody I want to, and I can talk to them at three in the morning. Maybe that's what I missed," she said.

What advice would you give to Amber after the split? Share your words of encouragement in the comments, and be sure to keep watching her story every Monday on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c.