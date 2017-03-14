Chance The Rapper And Lin-Manuel Miranda Need Their Own Musical After This Duet

Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

It’s been a busy autumn for Chance the Rapper. The Chicago MC finally received his Grammy award in the mail, much to his daughter’s enjoyment. He is also the host of the November 18 episode of Saturday Night Live. However, his latest accomplishment comes courtesy of former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama. Yesterday (November 1), Chance performed a collection of songs to close out The Obama Foundation Summit.

Chance performed his most recent release “First World Problems,” Coloring Book's “Summer Friends,” and his feature verse on Francis and the Lights’ “May I Have This Dance.” However, the highlight of the show came when Lin-Manuel Miranda arrived to sing "Dear Theodosia" with the Grammy-winning MC. Miranda surprised the audience during the middle of the song as Chance looked on with admiration. Chance's reprise of "Dear Theodosia" originally appeared on 2016's The Hamilton Mixtape.

The two-day summit was designed for leaders, "to inspire people everywhere to give back, get involved, and recognize that they, too, have the power to make a difference." Nas, The National, and Gloria Estefan also performed during the event. You can watch the full stream below. Chance’s performance starts around the one-hour-and-fifty-two-second mark.