Camila Cabello Explains How Her 'Havana' Alter-Ego Made Her A ‘Confident Video Vixen’

In her recently released mini-movie for “Havana,” Camila Cabello plays two (much) different characters. There’s the bespectacled homebody Karla, who’d rather watch telenovelas with her abuelita than go out, and Camila, a sexy, self-assured heartbreaker who steps on boys’ hearts just as effortlessly as she twirls around the dance floor.

Now, Cabello has revealed just how authentic those two alter-egos really are. In a new behind-the-scenes video from “Havana,” the pop star reminds us that her real first name is actually Karla and her middle name — and more outgoing second self — is Camila.

“My family always called me Camila. When I came to school in the Untied States, I was really, really shy and the teachers started calling me Karla,” she said. “In my life, I push myself to do a lot of things that make me uncomfortable, and that’s how I started dancing. That’s how I feel like I found myself — through Camila and performance and music, as that confident video vixen. They’re both over-exaggerated personas of me.”

Cabello recently said something similar to a fan on Twitter: “Karla and Camila represent two parts of my personality, but Karla in the movie is who I really am and always have been.”

That also echoes what LeJuan James, the actor who plays her grandmother in the “Havana” video, told MTV News. He explained, “The persona Camila plays in the video, it’s really who she is. She’s really a homebody. ... Her and her grandmother really had those conversations about ‘you need to go out more, Camila, get out and live.’”

So there you have it: “Karla” and “Camila” are both integral sides of Cabello’s personality — and in “Havana,” we get to see both of them come to life.