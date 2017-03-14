Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jay-Z Will Be Honored As An 'Icon' By The Grammys In His Hometown

The 2018 Grammy Awards will take place in New York City for the first time in fifteen years, and they're singling out the achievements of one of the rappers who put Brooklyn on the musical map, too.

The Recording Academy announced that Jay-Z will be the recipient of the Salute to Industry Icons Award. He'll be given the honor the night before the ceremony, which will take place at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018.

Hov is being recognized for "the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond," according to their statement, and he's an "industry trailblazer and music visionary" that they're thrilled to shed a spotlight on in NYC.

“Jay-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s Grammy Awards."

Does this mean that Jay-Z inspired the Grammy's bounce from coast to coast? Not necessarily, but still: It's perfect that he's getting such a huge round of applause — and in an Empire State of Mind, at that.