Luke Skywalker Returns To The Millennium Falcon In New Star Wars Promo

Lucasfilm

Chewie, he's baaaack.

Luke Skywalker has been living a quiet life in exile on the planet Ahch-To ever since the fall of the Jedi, but that's all about to change in Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi. A new TV spot for the anticipated flick dropped Wednesday night, featuring some brand-new footage, and one shot in particular gave us full-body chills: Luke Skywalker stepping into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon for the first time in decades.

It's especially emotional in the aftermath of Han Solo's death in The Force Awakens. Skywalker first boarded the "pice of junk" en route to Alderaan alongside Han, Chewie, and Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope, which was released 40 years ago.

What are the odds he calls it a piece of junk again?

The 45-second promo also gives us our first look at Supreme Leader Snoke's red throne room (is he taking decor suggestions from Christian Grey?), another glimpse at that epic fight between Finn and Captain Phasma, a shot of Kylo Ren throwing a tantrum, and, last but not least, a very dramatic scene between Rey and Luke in the rain.

You can see Rey looming over Luke, his family lightsaber in her hands. "This is not going to go the way you think," Luke says ominously.

We'll have to wait to see what that's all about until the film hits theaters on December 15. But at least we have this GIF to look at.