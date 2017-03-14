Fifth Harmony Surprise A Starstruck Sam Smith On 'Carpool Karaoke'

CBS

Sam Smith is a serious Harmonizer. On Wednesday's (November 1) episode of The Late Late Show, Smith revealed just how much he loves Fifth Harmony and, in particular, "Work From Home." The song came out in March 2016, but over a year later, Smith is still jamming out to 5H's most famous single.

"When I hear them [Fifth Harmony], I feel free," Smith explained. I feel free, I feel alive, I feel like the woman in me is on fire, and I just want to — I don't know, 'Work From Home' I listen to every time before I go out. I think it's my wedding song. I want to walk down the aisle to it in heels, and then I'd love it if they got Fifth Harmony out at my wedding. And my husband [would be] waiting for me."

When host James Corden heard this, he immediately turned on "Work From Home," pulled over the car, and called in a favor. Seconds later, Fifth Harmony — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane — squeezed into the backseat to meet Smith for the first time ever.

Smith promptly lost his chill: "Oh I'm dead! Oh my god, I'm shaking. I'm actually shaking. Oh my god, this is my dream!"

"It's so nice to meet you finally," 5H said, reciprocating his excitement. Then, because this is "Carpool Karaoke" and all, they launched into a star-studded "Work From Home" performance. Smith put his own spin on the sky-high notes. After writing a new album — The Thrill of It All, featuring the tearjerker "Too Good At Goodbyes," drops November 3 — a 5H cover is just what Smith needed. Perhaps his next LP will include a collaboration with his four new friends.

