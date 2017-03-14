PRETTYMUCH Get Animated With Artsy 'Open Arms' Video

YouTube

We've said it before and we'll say it again: PRETTYMUCH are a group worth welcoming into your lives with open arms. If you needed more proof, the guys just dropped a new music video that pulls you in with crafty visual flourishes (not to mention, the guys’ heavenly harmonies).

The “Open Arms" visual was directed by Emil Nava, who also helmed the group’s videos for “Would You Mind" and “Teacher." For round three with the boys, he shot Brandon, Zion, Edwin, Nick, and Austin performing in front of a bare white ball. The post-production is where the magic really happened, as the lovesick lyrics come to life with colorful graphics that pop up throughout. Thankfully, no one actually “scrapes their knees on the pavement”... but the guys are still left at the end with welcoming open arms.

The group told Paper Mag that the concept of the video was all about shining a light on the song's message. “It’s one that we were most heavily involved in lyrically so making a video that highlighted the lyrics was really important,” they said. “At the end of the day, we just want to have fun and be goofy so we always make sure our videos show that. We hope everyone like it as much as we do.”

Mission accomplished, PRETTYMUCH.