Amber Portwood Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Amber Portwood is about to welcome a brand-new addition to her family.

The Teen Mom OG cast member -- who is returning to MTV on November 27 -- is pregnant with her second child, she confirmed to Us Weekly. Leah is about to have a sibling!

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” Amber told the magazine. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

She continued: "After the initial shock, it was nothing but happy thoughts and just enjoying my time with my boyfriend. We’re both very happy.”

Amber and her beau Andrew Glennon made their first public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, after meeting while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp. And before the sweethearts walked the red carpet, Amber gushed to Us Weekly that they were "enjoying life with each other." And now, the lovebirds are about to be parents to a little guy or gal!

Be sure to offer your supportive words in the comments -- and stay with MTV News for more pregnancy updates. Then catch Amber and her loved ones when Teen Mom OG returns on Monday, November 27 at 9/8c (check out a first look of the upcoming season in the clip below).