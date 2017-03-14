There’s An Election On Tuesday And It Could Be Game-Changing

The Most Crucial Race Happening On Tuesday Is In Virgina

To understand why this race is so critical, it’s first important to understand partisan gerrymandering, or the way state legislators have recently drawn their congressional maps in a way that has given Republicans an advantage. One of the biggest examples of gerrymandering happened during the 2012 election in Wisconsin: although Democrats won the majority of the votes in the states, Republicans still ended up winning 60 of 99 Assembly seats just because of the way the maps were drawn. This is such a big problem that the Supreme Court court has agreed to take it on by hearing the case Gill v. Whitford.

Similar to Wisconsin, Virginia districts were also re-drawn to help Republicans win the majority of seats in the state’s legislature. In fact, the Supreme Court confirmed this in a recent court ruling. Both the governor and several legislature seats are up for election in Virginia on Tuesday. These are the very people who have the power to make these maps fair again.

In addition to securing fair elections in the future, electing democratic legislators would help Virginians take on other issues, like defending women’s reproductive rights. In the last 7 years, Virginia’s legislature has introduced 80 anti-choice bills and passed 4, according to NARAL. Healthcare is also a major issue at stake: The GOP-controlled Virginia state legislature has been fighting a Medicaid expansion that could help give 400,000 more Virginians health-care coverage.

Luckily, there are plenty of legislative candidates who want to change these things, including Jennifer Carroll Foy, Elizabeth Guzman (who would be the first Hispanic female representative in the Virginia House of Delegates), Kathy Tran, and more.

For more information on voting in Virginia on Tuesday, visit their Department of Elections website.