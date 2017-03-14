The Nerdiest Pop Culture References On Offset And 21 Savage’s Without Warning

On Tuesday (October 31), Offset, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin dropped the nightmarishly nihilistic album Without Warning. Murderous, vengeful, and macabre, Offset and 21 transform Metro Boomin's soundscapes into something otherworldly. And, on top of that, their collaborative project proves they're just as nerdy as the rest of us.
Check out six of the best pop culture references on Without Warning.
-
Woo! Offset loves Ric FlairPhoto by Mat Hayward/Getty Images
Migos are obsessed with wrestling. In a recent interview with MTV News, Quavo described the group's passion for the sport, saying, "If you listen to a lot of our music, we rap about a lot of things we see and been apart of growing up: sports. All, like, '90s era shit."
On "Ric Flair Drip," Offset tips his hat to the '90s WWE legend and his signature catchphrase, rapping, "Ric Flair drip go 'woo' on a bitch." Maybe Flair will return the love by showing up to Cardi and Offset's wedding in time for a nice ad-lib-filled toast.
-
Freddy vs. JasonPhoto by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Can't you picture Offset and 21 Savage having a Friday movie night? While Cardi B and Amber Rose discuss the latest episode of Riverdale, their lovers probably argue in the basement over whether Freddy or Jason would win in a fight.
On "My Choppa Hate N***as," 21 Savage raps in his signature monotone and menacing drawl, “Issa nightmare on Elm Street / A nightmare on Elm Street / Feel like Jason, Friday 13th.” Not to be outdone, Offset lets the world know he’s on team Krueger when he raps on "Nightmare," “Freddy Krueger, give 'em a nightmare / Soon as you close your eyes, n***a, we right there.”
-
The Force is Strong in the NawfArchive Photos / Stringer / Getty Images
In a fair and just world, the new Star Wars film wouldn’t be set in a galaxy far, far away. Instead, Star Wars: The Nawf Awakens is set in modern-day Atlanta with Quavo as Luke, Offset as Han Solo, Cardi B playing Princess Leia, and Takeoff as Chewbacca. While this will sadly never happen, fans can hope Rian Johnson is bumping Without Warning, because at some point in The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren NEEDS to cause mayhem while Offset raps, “We go gladiator, snub, nose a potato / All black like Darth Vader.”
-
You Know Nothing, 21 SnowPhoto by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Game of Thrones fans are going through withdrawal after the latest season wrapped, and 21 Savage might be among them. On “My Choppa Hate N***as,” he channels his pent-up resentment at the thought of waiting two years for the next episode: “Choppa with the sword, Game of Thrones .223.”
-
Issa Planet of the ApesPhoto by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
You could argue that the new Planet of the Apes franchise is massively underrated, and 21 Savage probably agrees. On “Ghostface Killers,” Savage sends a message about his crew: "Planet of the apes, yeah I hang around gorillas.” Wouldn’t mind seeing Caesar wield a dagger in the next movie to honor 21.
-
Offset MoonwalkingPhoto by Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The intro to Without Warning is packed with mentions of two musical legends. First up is arguably the most creative member of Wu-Tang Clan, Ghostface Killah, as Offset raps, “Ghostface killers, Wu-Tang, 21 news gang.” After that, Offset shouts out the man who made “Thriller" with the lyric “Michael Jackson with this fashion, bitch I’m dabbin.” He probably didn’t moonwalk when he dropped that bar, but one can hold out hope.