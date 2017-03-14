The Nerdiest Pop Culture References On Offset And 21 Savage’s Without Warning

Getty Images

On Tuesday (October 31), Offset, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin dropped the nightmarishly nihilistic album Without Warning. Murderous, vengeful, and macabre, Offset and 21 transform Metro Boomin's soundscapes into something otherworldly. And, on top of that, their collaborative project proves they're just as nerdy as the rest of us.

Check out six of the best pop culture references on Without Warning.