Is Kanye Rapping About Taylor Swift and Jay-Z On Cyhi The Prynce’s New Song?

Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images For MTV

There is no better season than Yeezy season. Today, Kanye West fans were gifted with a new verse on Cyhi The Prynce’s single “Dat Side.” The song from Cyhi’s long-delayed debut album, No Dope on Sundays, sees West taking numerous shots at a host of unnamed targets.

Potentially the most overt reference comes toward the middle of the song — “And the people claim to know you, put ‘em on, get famous on you / Then they go and blame it on you.” Kanye’s song “Famous” from 2016's The Life of Pablo, was a source of contention between West and Taylor Swift. Kim Kardashian infamously released a Snapchat video of Taylor signing off on the lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous.”

Next, Kanye seems to address his recent rift with mentor Jay-Z as he raps, “People claim they praying for you, really, they be preying on you.” The “praying/preying,” might be a slight dig at Jay’s bar to the Chicago rapper on 4:44’s “Kill Jay-Z.” During the song, Hov changes the name of the famous fireside spiritual “kumbayah” to "kumbaye," as he chastises his close friend for an onstage outburst he aimed at the Carter's during the Sacramento stop of his Saint Pablo Tour.

Finally, West raps about his sneaker line with Adidas—“Yeezys in the field, Yeezys, Yeezys in the field now / Made it to the NBA, we in the NFL now.” Last year, the former Lakers' player Nick Young wore a pair of Yeezy 750s in an NBA game, while Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was fined $6,000 for donning a “Turtle Dove” cleat version of the Yeezy Boost 350s.

Kanye has never been one to bite his tongue, so his “Dat Side” verse isn’t surprising. However, if he has this much to say on a Cyhi song, there’s no telling what will happen come album time.