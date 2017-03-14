Beyoncé And Jay-Z Nailed Their Biggie And Lil’ Kim Couples Costume

Getty Images

Let’s get one thing out of the way first: Yes, Jay-Z and Beyoncé dressed up for a Halloween party over the weekend, but no, their coordinating costumes did not include kids Blue, Sir, and Rumi. Instead, the power couple paid homage to another iconic hip-hop duo while attending a soirée hosted by Kelly Rowland.

Jay posed for photos dressed as Notorious BIG, rocking a red leather jacket, baggy blue jeans, and gold-handled cane. Beyoncé, meanwhile, recreated Lil’ Kim’s look from Missy Elliott’s “The Rain” video, with a curly black wig, white dress shirt, and Chanel suspenders. She even drew a mole above her lip, as seen in pics circulating around social media.

Hopefully we’ll get an even closer look once Bey (presumably) posts entire rows of her outfit on Instagram.

Last year, Beyoncé rocked two different Halloween costumes. She was one-third of Salt-N-Pepa with Blue Ivy and her mom, Tina Lawson, and then she and Jay-Z dressed up as Barbie and Ken. If we’re lucky, their Lil’ Kim and Biggie outfits aren’t the only costumes they’ll be wearing this year — and maybe their kids will get in on the Halloween action as well. Keep those Instagram feeds refreshed.