The eight Southerners are coming to the network on November 27

The Next Shore Thing: Here's The First Look At MTV Floribama Shore

Welcome to MTV Floribama Shore. Come for the sun -- and stay for the drama.

In the first look at the latest installment of the network's Shore franchise, we get a glimpse of eight Southerners living it up on the Gulf Coast's hottest beach. From hookups (loving Nilsa declaring she wants to "climb Jeremiah like a tree") to fights (who is Gus arguing with?), this summer is going to be filled with fun -- and plenty of shenanigans.

"It's about to go down!" Candace states in the clip below. And we're here for it y'all.

Are you ready for MTV Floribama Shore? Check out the video above, keep up with MTV News for more updates and don't miss the premiere on Monday, November 27 at 10/9c!