Who Deserves The Huge Challenge XXX Grand Prize?

The final is just getting started, and the remaining six players are angling for big wins

The biggest prize in Challenge history is up for grabs ($450,000 for each first-place finisher, to be exact), and the final six Dirty Thirty competitors have begun one of the most grueling races in the series’ history. So now that a pair of gold medals is up for grabs, who deserves the big money?

On tonight’s episode, having fallen 20,000 feet in a sky-diving kickoff event (even the teary Cara Maria managed the leap), the game’s last three men and three women embarked on a battle for the ages through the mountains of Argentina. But for two of them, advancing to the last leg was a nail-biter.

After a second and final Purge named Tori, Cara Maria, CT and Jordan the first crop of four finalists, Jenna, Kailah, Camila, Tony, Hunter and Derrick were all forced to battle it out for two remaining spots: one for a man, and one for a woman.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to make this money ever in my entire life,” Derrick said. “So to have one chance, one shot, one opportunity at this money — you’re gonna see blood sweat and tears. It’s gonna happen.”

And in “Snaking Your Way Back In,” players fought their hardest, but only two really got into the swing of things. The game challenged the semi-finalists to shimmy — suspended above the waterby only two rope loops — across a giant structure until they fell into the water. The first man and woman to break the surface and swim to a buoy would stop the time and punch their respective tickets to the final mission.

For eventual winners Camila and Derrick, the mission was a breeze. For the rest, it was a painful struggle, particularly in the case of Hunter, whose injured hand prevented him from getting any sort of traction.

And when it came to Hunter and Jenna, who were both eliminated just before the final on Invasion, the day’s results were an unfortunate case of history repeating itself.

“There was nothing I could do,” Hunter lamented. “So much trauma for my hand I can still only feel three fingers. I couldn’t even put up a fight…I feel like I keep coming up short.”

“This season was completely emotional for me,” Jenna, who’d made huge strides in the game, added. “I had to pull power moves when I didn’t really want to…Obviously it didn’t really work out for me in the end, because [Camila’s] in the final.”

But for Camila and her five fellow finalists, the hard work was just beginning, as TJ informed the group they were in for a conclusion that would leave them truly breathless. The first step? Jumping out of a plane, and from twice the typical sky-diving elevation. For Cara Maria, the prospect of falling from the sky was enough to render her paralyzed.

“This is sheer, utter, complete panic,” Cara said, chronicling her experience barreling to the ground. “Who jumps out of a plane?”

CT and Jordan didn’t have it too easy, either, and both made crash landings that left them limping.

Still, the show would have to go on, and TJ told the game’s players that the final mission’s next leg, called “The Donation,” would task players with running to the top of a collection of ruins and each depositing a huge rock. Then, in teams of two, they’d have to carry 30 additional stones all the way back down, and while CT and Tori struggled to keep up, Derrick and Cara Maria tore out onto the course like tandem rockets. Meanwhile, in spite of his injury, Jordan — who fell somewhere in the middle with Camila — made an impressive showing up and down the formation.

Still, as they say, it’s anyone’s game — so whose will it be this time?

Tell us what you think, when it comes to the Dirty Thirty finale, who will take the crowns? Tell us which two competitors you think are deserving of the big money, and see how the final plays out Tuesday at 9/8c!