Niall Horan Thanks Fans After Landing A No. 1 Album: ‘My Mind Is Blown’

Last week, hot on the heels of releasing his debut solo album, Flicker, Niall Horan admitted he “wouldn't mind a No. 1, to be honest!” And now, ladies and gents, that humble dream has become a reality, as Flicker has debuted on the Billboard 200 albums chart, thoroughly overwhelming the Irishman.

The “Slow Hands” singer took to social media to share a gracious note where he admitted his “mind is completely blown.”

“An album that I wrote has gone to #1 in the United States and I cannot thank you guys enough for supporting it,” he wrote. “It’s been a crazy couple of years for me between writing, recording, and promoting this record. Today it really feels like all the hard work has paid off.”

He continued by thanking his label, his management, his band, and, of course, his loyal fans.

“You are incredible! The love I get on a daily basis is amazing,” he wrote. “Thank you and thank you again.”

Horan has followed Harry Styles and Zayn Malik to become the third member of One Direction to land a solo No. 1 album. With that feat, 1D has now tied The Beatles to become the only groups in history to have three members hit the top of the Billboard 200 chart with solo albums. Not too shabby.

Speaking of 1D, fellow group member Louis Tomlinson is equally overjoyed by Horan’s latest accomplishment. He tweeted a sweet congratulatory message to Horan, and then the best mates/bandmates made casual plans to get drunk together over the holidays. True #goals.