Roll Call: Meet The MTV Floribama Shore Cast

Get ready for the next Shore thing.
MTV Floribama Shore -- the latest installment in MTV's Shore franchise, produced by the same folks who brought Jersey Shore to the network -- will follow eight young Southerners who are traveling to the Gulf Coast's hottest beach to
party put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer. Goodbye, duck phone -- hello, alligator phone!
Before we get a glimpse of the Floribama gang residing and living it up near the surf and sand (peep a first look above), get to know the eight guys and gals below. And be sure to stay with MTV News as we gear up for the premiere of MTV Floribama Shore on Monday, November 27 at 10/9c!
Aimee comes to Panama City Beach from Perdido, Alabama -- and she's ready to leave the past behind. She had been on and off with the same guy for 10 years but finally had to draw the line when he got another girl pregnant. However, nothing can dim the spark of this self-described Princess Goddess Mermaid, and she's not afraid to say what’s on her mind. In addition, she keeps the whole house in line with her down-home wisdom mixed with a little potty mouth.
Candace brings the Southern belle to PCB with her big hair, perfectly applied makeup and Instagram-ready outfits. But her childhood in Memphis was tough: She witnessed a lot of gun violence, and this summer is all about being care-free. Her quick wit and no-nonsense demeanor make her a voice of reason in the house, and she happily takes wild child Kortni under her wing.
Codi is a true Southern gentleman who is more than a little ready to leave his bartending job at “an old people’s bar” back in South Carolina for a wild summer in Panama City Beach. And with all that experience listening to other people’s problems, he's quick to insert himself in his roommates’ conflicts. Both caretaker and pot-stirrer, Codi is a good old Southern soul who, at the end of the day, has the power to bring the house together.
Gus prides himself on being respectful to everyone, especially women. But unfortunately for this Southern charmer, he gets caught up in the battle between the guys and the girls. Kicked out of his house when he was 17, Gus had to grow up fast and is ready to party it up this summer. And what he wants more than anything is to find the right woman and wife up (and soon).
Smart, confident and opinionated, Jeremiah is here to tell you that being home-schooled does not mean you're socially awkward. With Clark Kent good looks and a Superman physique, it’s no wonder Kortni and Nilsa break into their happy dance when Jeremiah walks through the door. But when he brings a new girl home, all hell breaks loose, along with an all-out battle between the guys and the girls.
Kirk, a Panama City Beach local by way of Atlanta, is fully embracing the beach lifestyle with his wild beach hair and a smile that lights up a room. He values family above all else -- and this summer, on more than one occasion, he finds himself defending his new “family” in a bar brawl (uh-oh). He forms a close bond with Gus because of their similar pasts.
Kortni, another Panama City Beach local, can’t wait to show her new roommates how to party in her town. But the housemates are about to learn that people don’t call her Krazy Kortni for nothing. She’s never lived away from home, never had to take care of herself and never had a job she's been able to keep. Kortni is going to bring the party -- that is, if she makes it past night one.
Like Kortni and Kirk, Nilsa is a PCB local, and she's looking forward to experiencing life on “the other side” of the city for once. In fact, Nilsa is newly divorced and anxious to sow some wild oats this summer -- but she quickly finds herself in the middle of a “love square” with three other roommates. It's safe to say Nilsa is going to be at the center of whatever is blowing up in the house.