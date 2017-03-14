Chance The Rapper Will Host Saturday Night Live With An Iconic Musical Guest

Rick Kern/WireImage

The praises must have gone up, because the blessings certainly have come down: Chance the Rapper will host Saturday Night Live on November 18, NBC announced Monday morning (October 30). This is big because while Chance has previously performed on the show as a musical guest (twice solo and once with Kanye West) and appeared in a few sketches, he's never hosted a whole show before.

And obviously, he's perfect for the stage. Oh, and the musical guest they've paired him with? None other than Eminem!

Earlier this summer, Chance said he has "a bigger voice than Donald Trump," and just a few weeks ago, Em called out Trump on a lot of bullshit in a political-heavy freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Now just imagine the two rappers on the SNL stage absolutely clowning the president.

That obviously might not happen for a lot of reasons, especially when considering the logistics of putting on a live televised show. But at the very least, we'll probably get Chance doing a solid impression of someone on "Celebrity Family Feud" — much like Harry Styles did.

Miley Cyrus will return to the show as well on November 4, with host Larry David. Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish will host the following week, on November 11, with a musical guest you may have heard of — Taylor Swift, making one of her first live performances of the Reputation era.

It's gonna be a hell of a November.