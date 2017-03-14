Little Mix Look Like Glamorous Movie Stars On New Documentary Poster

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Just over a year ago, Little Mix dropped the cathartic, universal breakup jam "Shout Out to My Ex" that was very likely about Perrie Edwards' split with Zayn. It was the lead single from the group's album Glory Days, released last November. Since then, we've also heard the single "Touch," "No More Sad Songs," and "Power" — and now there's more.

To celebrate a year of Glory Days, Little Mix is offering fans something brand new: a documentary called, appropriately, Glory Days: The Documentary. Early Monday morning (October 30), the group debuted the film's mesmerizing (and very pink) poster that makes all four members look like straight-up glamorous movie stars.

There's no trailer available yet, but in the meantime, you can re-watch this behind-the-scenes clip from the group filming the "Shout Out to My Ex" video and feel like it's kind of the same thing.

Glory Days: The Documentary is coming "to your screens" on November 24, along with a reissue of the album. Shout out to pastel promo!