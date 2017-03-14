11 Stranger Things 2 Questions That Still Need Answers

Netflix

Is Will still connected to the Upside Down? Will there be #JusticeForBob? I have a lot of questions.

If you, like me, spent the weekend binge-watching all nine episodes of Stranger Things 2 — and the entirety of its aftershow, Beyond Stranger Things — on Netflix, then you probably have a few questions. Mainly, is it over already? Only Stranger Things could make nine hours of television feel so fleeting. (Spoilers ahead.)

From the very beginning, creators Matt and Ross Duffer approached Stranger Things 2 as a cinematic sequel, so everything about it feels bigger, darker, and, well, stranger in the way that good sequels often do. It's clear that the season was influenced by both 1986's Aliens and 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back — two sequels that raised the stakes and forged unlikely new character dynamics.

Netflix

Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gatan Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) in Stranger Things 2.

And the stakes for Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Eleven, and the entire town of Hawkins, Indiana, have never felt more insurmountable than they do in Stranger Things 2, which leads to quite a spectacular conclusion (more on that later). By the end of season, there's even a sense of closure. Each character's storyline is more or less wrapped up — Mike and Eleven are properly reunited, Will's demons are (mostly) exercised, Hawkins National Laboratory is closed, and Dustin gets to dance with his dream girl, Nancy Wheeler.

Of course, the Duffer Brothers didn't completely leave us hanging. As we saw in the season's closing moments, there's still a giant Shadow Monster looming over Hawkins in the Upside Down. With that in mind, let's examine the most pressing questions following Stranger Things 2, starting with the big one: