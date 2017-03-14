Will Poulter's Toy Story-Inspired Halloween Costume Is Both Terrifying And Perfect

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Trying to bring a cartoon character to life is a difficult feat, but Will Poulter just succeeded in turning himself into a 3D version of one of Disney's most memorable, creepy characters — and he did so for a great cause.

The actor bears a striking resemblance to Sid, the sinister, magnifying glass-wielding toy torturer from Toy Story. If Poulter didn't actually shave his head, he did an amazing job of slicking his blonde locks back — and that's to say nothing of his teeth, which are SUPER DEEPLY UNSETTLING all on their own.

Sid's a pretty mean bully in the Pixar classic, and that's not lost on Poulter: He shared that he's an ambassador for an anti-bullying organization, and that he dressed up as Sid to help make school "a safer and happier place for young people."

"This Halloween I thought I should respond to the comparison's with Disney Pixar's biggest bully next door and go as Sid from Toy Story!" he writes. "In addition to having a laugh at my expense I wanted to try and raise some attention for a cause I am an ambassador for!"

A sense of humor and a good cause? That's a Halloween win on two counts, even if that magnifying glass alone gives us the heeby-jeebies.