Kim Kardashian Is Celebrating Fierce Female Musicians With Her Halloween Costumes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Kim Kardashian's Cher costume is already one of the best we've seen this year — but she's not done yet.

This Halloween, she's using every party as an opportunity to sing the praises of her favorite musicians, and she's added two more looks to her costume closet that were inspired by these iconic artists.

Together with sis Kourtney Kardashian, Kim recreated Madonna and Michael Jackson stepping out to the 1991 Academy Awards looking every bit the pop royalty they are.

Kim could work on the "Vogue" moves a little more, but otherwise, she's Madge's mirror image — and Kourt's MJ wig is on point, too.

She also donned Aaliyah's sparkling leather ensemble from her "Try Again" video. She paid close attention to every detail of the outfit, from the smokey eyes to the choker to the chains hanging from her belt.

It's only October 29, meaning we've got three more nights of Halloween parties — and three potential nights for Kim to pay homage to another legendary lady. Will she and Kanye West step out in couple costume? Will North and Saint also rock music-themed disguises? We'll soon see!