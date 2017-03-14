Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Colton Haynes Got Hitched With Some Help From Kris Jenner

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are officially husband and husband after a gorgeous wedding that involved plenty of sparkle and a moving ceremony led by one well-known mama.

Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony of her two longtime pals — who wore matching white tux jackets for their vows — at a Palm Springs hotel on October 27. The dress code for the nuptials was black and white, and everyone — including Haynes's American Horror Story co-star Billie Lourd, Sofia Vergara, and a handful of famous friends — followed the glamorous rules.

The grooms even did so when they switched up their looks for the reception, and favored sparkly black jackets for the cake portion of the program.

Haynes and Leatham announced their engagement earlier this year. Congratulations to the happy couple! ❤️