Ezra Miller Rocked Rihanna's Lip Gloss On The Justice League Red Carpet

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

You're never fully dressed without a smile, and Ezra Miller opted to lacquer his up with one of Rihanna's gorgeous new lip glosses for a big red carpet moment.

On October 26, Miller attended the Beijing premiere of Justice League, and he sported an ornately printed coat and a burgundy vest for the occasion. To top off the look, he clicked on some Fenty Beauty lip gloss and made sure to shout out Ri's new venture.

Ri and company approved.

Catch Miller in Justice League when it hits theaters November 17. (Or try to, anyway. Miller's character is infamously difficult when it comes to staying still.)